HARRIS, Isabel Eleanor "Louise" (nee Humphrey) 1929-2018 Louise passed away peacefully, on October 1, 2018, surrounded by loving family to join her beloved husband Cliff, whom she had deeply missed since his passing in 2016. Predeceased by her parents Don and Isabel, her two youngest sons John and Donald, and her sister Jocelyn, she will be forever remembered in the hearts of her children Lawrence, Cindy (Peter), Geoff (Martha), her 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, as well as many relatives and friends. A memorial celebration will be held on March 10, 2019. Please RSVP: [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed to the BC Schizophrenia Society where mum was a long time volunteer and supporter.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isabel Eleanor "Louise" HARRIS.
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019