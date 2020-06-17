Isabel Mary Murray (nee Duffus) aged 99 years passed away peacefully with her son at her side at Hollyburn House in West Vancouver on April 13, 2020. She is survived by her son Brian (Carol), grandchildren Jennifer (Aaron) and Michael, great grandchildren Elijah and Benjamin. As well, brother- in-law Bob Menzies and numerous nieces, nephews and friends, too many to list. However, Isabel took an active interest in her extended families' many accomplishments throughout her life. Isabel was predeceased by her loving husband Jack in 1996, brothers William and sisters Janet, Betty and Margret. Isabel was born in Aberdeen Scotland to Alexander and Mary Duffus on October 20, 1920. At age eight, Isabel along with her brother and two sisters, emigrated to Canada. They disembarked at Quebec City, traveled by rail to the Bulkley Valley in Northern B.C. near Telkwa and settled on their new farm. Isabel often remarked about her excitement and fears as she entered a new and challenging environment. Some challenges were riding a horse to school six miles in a blizzard, plowing fields with horses and feeding livestock. This pioneer experience shaped her personality: she was very hardworking, determined, hopeful and helpful to those in need. As the eldest girl growing up in a large boisterous family, she was capable, extroverted, assertive and a little bossy. In 1940, her family moved to Prince Rupert where Isabel met and married her beloved husband of 55 years, Jack Murray. He was tall, handsome, and very patient. In 1940, their only son Brian was born. After the war, the Murrays made short stays in Kelowna, Houston Texas and Thunder Bay before building a home in West Vancouver in 1954. They remained there for the rest of their lives. Isabel created beautiful gardens at her new home and as a volunteer gardener at Canuck Place and the West Vancouver Lawn Bowling Club. She often canvassed door to door fund raising for charitable causes. Taking grandchildren Jennifer and Mike to Tunstall Bay on Bowen Island for a weekend was one of her favourite times. Isabel worked in the women's clothing business and made many friends over the years. Isabel's family would like to thank her devoted friends who phoned and visited often in the last few years. You made her life much better. Thank you to the excellent staff at Hollyburn House for their great care. Isabel was a bright hardworking community minded woman who was devoted to family, friends and anyone in need of help. Because of the Covid crisis, there will be no service. If you wish, make a donation to a charity of your choice.