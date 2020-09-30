Isabell passed away from natural causes with her children at her side. She will be remembered with love by her children, Linda Ramsden (Chris, Sean, Taylor) and David Thon (Andrea, Trevor, Spencer) as well as her beloved late daughter, Lisa Casley's family (Cal, Cassandra, Alannah, Veronica). Isabell was also predeceased by her husband, Ernie and her sister, Elinor. Isabell and Ernie both grew up in Kitsilano where they had friendships that lasted their lives through. They fell in love with the North Shore and worked hard to achieve their dream of building a home in Canyon Heights. Countless hours, often after a day at work, were spent working on "the house" until their growing family could finally move in. It was a true labour of love and always a hub for anyone looking for a chat and a coffee. Many close to the family will have great memories of their annual Boxing Day open house. Isabell's career with Silver Harbour Seniors' Centre started in 1972, before the Centre was built and continued until 2005. She retired from the Executive Director's position there, leaving behind a thriving seniors' centre that had become one of the largest and most successful in the Lower Mainland. Her exceptional dedication to the Centre and all the members there, was so central to that success. The qualities that made her so effective in her work were exactly those that made her such a special and loved Mom, Nana, Auntie, sister and friend. Isabell possessed great integrity, honesty, fairness and kindness. Isabell would have wanted everyone around her to be safe, take care of their families and stay healthy. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date when we can all be together safely.