Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services and Memorial Gardens 1505 Lillooet Road North Vancouver , BC V7J2J1 (604)-980-3451 Obituary

Isabel passed away peacefully in hospice at age 93. She was known for her ability to make friends with everyone she met, for her humour, for her love of animals (especially dogs), for trying new recipes, for an affinity for white wine and chocolate, for loving anything Royal, and for the ability to tell stories for hours on end.



She was born in Forfar, Scotland, to a police officer father and homemaker mother. She became an elementary school teacher before marrying her love, Hugh. The newlyweds immigrated to Canada in 1953 where Hugh embarked on a successful banking career in several cities in Ontario. It was there where the couple started their family when son James was born in London. The young family moved to BC and lived in the Delbrook area of North Vancouver for many years. After Hugh's retirement, they then moved to a central Lonsdale townhouse.



Isabel and Hugh had happy years together travelling, including trips back to Scotland, and babysitting beloved granddaughter, Carla. As time passed, Isabel prided herself in caring for Hugh in their home as he faced health challenges. Hugh passed away in 2012. After Hugh's death, Isabel, always a strong Scot, positive, dignified and polite, continued with her social and busy life, living in the townhouse, despite her own health challenges near the end.



She leaves to mourn her son, James; and granddaughter, Carla, both of whom she loved dearly. She was predeceased by her husband, Hugh; her parents, James and Christina MacKenzie; and her sister, Ina. She will be missed by nephew-in-law, Don Meekison in Scotland; his daughters, Gill and Lynne; and their families, who often visited Isabel and Hugh in Canada. She will be remembered fondly by her extended family and friends around the globe.



Isabel's family would like to thank the Chatsworth Mews neighbours, especially Carol, Darlene, and John for being like family to Isabel after Hugh's passing. Many thanks to WeCare and Vancouver Coastal Health home care personnel, who added to Isabel's quality of life, allowing her to live in her home to her last days.



No service by request. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the BC Heart & Stroke Foundation or Lions Gate Hospital Foundation would be appreciated.

