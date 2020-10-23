1/1
Isidro S. Cruz
May 15, 1937 - October 21, 2020
Isidro Cruz, better known as "Sid", a machinist and resident of North Vancouver since 1971, died on October 21, at the age of 83. Sid is survived by his wife, Erlinda; his children, Carmelita, and Rommel; his grandchildren, Julia, Ana, Ella, Rachel, Brandon, and Ryan. Sid was a devoted father who enjoyed his family. He also enjoyed Ballroom Dancing with his wife, and playing cards with his many friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. May he rest in peace.

Published in North Shore News from Oct. 23 to Nov. 22, 2020.
