BIRCH, Jack (Elliot John) Captain Jack (Elliot John) Birch, 89, died April 25, 2019, West Vancouver, BC. Predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Jean (2013). Survived by children Robert John and Catherine Patricia, son-in-law Kenneth Lawrence Smith, grandchildren Robert Lawrence Smith and wife Josephine Roche, Caitlyn Patricia Smith and Victoria Elizabeth Smith. Also survived by sister Mary Wrong and niece Tracy Wrong of Ottawa and nephews Jason Wrong of Toronto and David Birch of Florida, US. Memorial will be held in August 2019.
Published in The North Shore News from May 3 to May 4, 2019