CRUICKSHANK, Jack Holt November 29, 1927 - September 2, 2019 Jack passed away peacefully in Lions Gate Hospital just shy of his 92nd birthday. Born in West Vancouver, Jack had a passion for the rich history of the area. He kept detailed stories and pictures passed down from his father which he shared with the West Vancouver Historical Society and the North Shore News. His love of jazz knew no bounds which resulted in an extensive vinyl library. His combined appreciation of jazz and sports cars resulted in a unique personalized licence plate "HOT JAZ" that followed him until his last car. He loved sporty cars and drove a stick shift right up until his death. He enjoyed a career as a Mechanical Engineer for many years. Jack is predeceased by his loving wife Alice of 47 years. He is survived by his son David and his wife Sabine, grandsons Dalan and Conner, his sister Diane and the entire Fraser family and many friends. Jack left an impression on everyone he met. He is and will be greatly missed by all.







Jack passed away peacefully in Lions Gate Hospital just shy of his 92nd birthday. Born in West Vancouver, Jack had a passion for the rich history of the area. He kept detailed stories and pictures passed down from his father which he shared with the West Vancouver Historical Society and the North Shore News. His love of jazz knew no bounds which resulted in an extensive vinyl library. His combined appreciation of jazz and sports cars resulted in a unique personalized licence plate "HOT JAZ" that followed him until his last car. He loved sporty cars and drove a stick shift right up until his death. He enjoyed a career as a Mechanical Engineer for many years. Jack is predeceased by his loving wife Alice of 47 years. He is survived by his son David and his wife Sabine, grandsons Dalan and Conner, his sister Diane and the entire Fraser family and many friends. Jack left an impression on everyone he met. He is and will be greatly missed by all. Published in The North Shore News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019

