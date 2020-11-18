Jack, 92, slipped away peacefully on November 9. He was predeceased by his loving wife Ivy and brothers Mike and Tom. He is survived by his children, John, Joan (Jess), and Alan (Jane); grandchildren, Alysha (Alex), Andrew (Tara), Brian, and Megan; great-granddaughter, Selene; sisters-in-law, Velma June and Leslie (Craig); and many nieces and nephews.



Jack was born in Vancouver and spent his early teen years living on Third Street in North Vancouver. Jack and Ivy married in 1955 and built their house in Lynn Valley where they lived until recent days. Jack worked for over 45 years in the newspaper business. At age 14 he started at Cleland-Kent, then moved to the News-Herald, and retired as the Night Production Manager for Pacific Press. Jack also started the first laundromat in Lynn Valley, The Pinky; eventually becoming High Street Laundry and Dry Cleaners.



Jack and Ivy enjoyed many trips through the United States in their car and trailer. Some of his favourites were Las Vegas, San Diego, and New Orleans. In retirement, Jack was always busy. He spent many hours outside in the garden, tending to the vegetables, trimming the roses and staking up the sweet peas. He could be seen each fallout raking leaves, which usually led to a chat with neighbours and friends walking up the road.



Thank you to the Manor Three staff at the Lynn Valley Care Home for the care and love they provided to Jack over the past year.



Jack's life was filled with family, travel, conversation and enjoying a good meal.



Gone, but not forgotten. At this time, no services will be held.



