1/1
JACKSON Sarah Elisabeth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JACKSON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JACKSON, Sarah Elisabeth November 24, 1982 - November 08, 2020 It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of our daughter Sarah. As a child Sarah had a remarkable sense of fun and a knack to see the humour in almost every situation. As a teenager, she was an exceptional athlete who won many medals in track and field. Sarah went to high school at Sentinel, then attended UBC where she achieved a B.A. in Classical Studies and a law degree. She then practised law with her father for several years. Sarah loved music, movies, comedy, cooking, hiking with her beloved dogs Lucy and Ruby, and most of all spending time with her family and friends. Sarah was highly intelligent and quick-witted, a natural entertainer who lit up the room, and an exceedingly kind and generous person with a big heart. She leaves her immediate family: mom and dad, Penny and Brian; brother David (Kate), Ella and Ione; brother Matthew (Karina); sister Maggie (Jason), Liam and Ben. There is a hole in our hearts which can be repaired but never mended. If there are hills in heaven Sarah will be climbing them.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Nov. 25 to Dec. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved