It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of our daughter Sarah. As a child Sarah had a remarkable sense of fun and a knack to see the humour in almost every situation. As a teenager, she was an exceptional athlete who won many medals in track and field. Sarah went to high school at Sentinel, then attended UBC where she achieved a B.A. in Classical Studies and a law degree. She then practised law with her father for several years. Sarah loved music, movies, comedy, cooking, hiking with her beloved dogs Lucy and Ruby, and most of all spending time with her family and friends. Sarah was highly intelligent and quick-witted, a natural entertainer who lit up the room, and an exceedingly kind and generous person with a big heart. She leaves her immediate family: mom and dad, Penny and Brian; brother David (Kate), Ella and Ione; brother Matthew (Karina); sister Maggie (Jason), Liam and Ben. There is a hole in our hearts which can be repaired but never mended. If there are hills in heaven Sarah will be climbing them.