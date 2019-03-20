Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacob H. Penner. View Sign

Born in a humble farmhouse in Tiege, Ukraine, raised on a homestead in Saskatchewan. A career as an educator while also running a company building custom houses. Instrumental in founding Capilano Christian Community Church. Post retirement found success in real estate. Raised a family of 5 (Kenneth, Raymond, Kathy - dec., David and Victor). Loved and lost his first wife Justina and his second wife Carol (Ma) and survived by his beautiful wife of 15 years, Anne. Also leaving behind grandchildren, great grandchildren, an adopted family and many, many others who cherished him. Lived a full life and ready to move on. Missed by all who knew him!



You are invited to read his life story and leave your own memories at:



https://www.forevermissed.com/jacob-henry-penner/



In lieu of flowers please make a gift to M.C.C. or Harvest Project, North Vancouver



Celebration of life to be held

