Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline (Leslie) BEAUBIER. View Sign Obituary

BEAUBIER Jacqueline (Leslie ) Jackie died January 7, 2020 in her sleep exactly where she wanted to be, in her treasured family home in West Vancouver, BC. Born August 21, 1929 to Andrew and Norma (Kemp) Leslie, Jackie's father was Saskatoon City Commissioner and together with her mother expected her to be educated. Jackie attended University of Saskatchewan before earning her RN Dip (1951 Toronto SickKids), Pub Health Dip (1958 UBC), Holistic Health & Healing Dip (1981), Occ Health Dip (1983 DC), following in the footsteps of her grandfather who was a pioneer Prairie doctor. Jackie nursed in Toronto, Michigan and California (delivering Elizabeth Taylor's baby!) before breezing through Vancouver, BC, only to discover a deep love for English Bay and Dean Beaubier, whom she married in 1956. They settled in West Van to begin their family before moving to Abbotsford, BC in 1967, where they established a law practice. With astute business sense, Jackie was successful in property investment, operating her own raspberry farm, establishing a disaster preparedness company, and authoring The Earthquake Preparedness Book for children. Always vivacious with big sparkling blue eyes and bright lipstick, Jackie was a fabulous ballroom dancer, gourmet cook, and antique furniture restorer. Predeceased by baby daughters Suzanne and Leslie and husband Dean, Jackie is survived by children Andrea (David), David, Robert, Jodi (Gerald); grandchildren Meaghan, Jesse, Elizabeth, Daragh; great-grandchild Lucy; sister Willadean Hart; nieces; and truly dear friends. Heartfelt thanks to the particularly kind care aides, Dr. Sugar, Cathy, and Shannon. Jackie's life will be celebrated by friends and family on Sunday, January 19th, from 1:00 until the scotch runs dry at 33562 Clayburn Road, Abbotsford for one last chorus of Flamin' Mamie!





) Jackie died January 7, 2020 in her sleep exactly where she wanted to be, in her treasured family home in West Vancouver, BC. Born August 21, 1929 to Andrew and Norma (Kemp) Leslie, Jackie's father was Saskatoon City Commissioner and together with her mother expected her to be educated. Jackie attended University of Saskatchewan before earning her RN Dip (1951 Toronto SickKids), Pub Health Dip (1958 UBC), Holistic Health & Healing Dip (1981), Occ Health Dip (1983 DC), following in the footsteps of her grandfather who was a pioneer Prairie doctor. Jackie nursed in Toronto, Michigan and California (delivering Elizabeth Taylor's baby!) before breezing through Vancouver, BC, only to discover a deep love for English Bay and Dean Beaubier, whom she married in 1956. They settled in West Van to begin their family before moving to Abbotsford, BC in 1967, where they established a law practice. With astute business sense, Jackie was successful in property investment, operating her own raspberry farm, establishing a disaster preparedness company, and authoring The Earthquake Preparedness Book for children. Always vivacious with big sparkling blue eyes and bright lipstick, Jackie was a fabulous ballroom dancer, gourmet cook, and antique furniture restorer. Predeceased by baby daughters Suzanne and Leslie and husband Dean, Jackie is survived by children Andrea (David), David, Robert, Jodi (Gerald); grandchildren Meaghan, Jesse, Elizabeth, Daragh; great-grandchild Lucy; sister Willadean Hart; nieces; and truly dear friends. Heartfelt thanks to the particularly kind care aides, Dr. Sugar, Cathy, and Shannon. Jackie's life will be celebrated by friends and family on Sunday, January 19th, from 1:00 until the scotch runs dry at 33562 Clayburn Road, Abbotsford for one last chorus of Flamin' Mamie! Published in The North Shore News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close