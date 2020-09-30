Jake Krahn, 90, of North Vancouver, died peacefully on September 11, 2020, with his wife of 68 years by his side. Born August 4, 1930 in Niverville, Manitoba to Henry Krahn and Susanna (Wiebe). Married Edna (Balzer) in Winnipeg, 1952. Loving husband, father, grandfather. Faithful Christian who lived every day with kindness, patience, and gentleness, always putting others first. Survived by wife Edna (Balzer), daughter Sherry Sutherland (David), son Curtis (Lynda) and grandson, Cole Krahn. Predeceased by siblings Agatha (Bueckert), Henry, Mary (Wiebe), Herman. Private family service only. A celebration of life to follow when possible. Thank you to the sensitive and compassionate staff of Sunrise Senior Living, Lynn Valley.