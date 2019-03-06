Died on Feb 3, 2019 in North Vancouver loving son of Joseph and Grace Fletcher. Jim was a carpenter for many years in retirement he was a volunteer at the North Shore Neighbourhood House and in 2017 was awarded the Heart of the Community Award. Jim will be loving remembered by sister Susan James, brother Robert Fletcher, nephews Sean Stewart, David James, Robbie Fletcher, nieces Brenda Mosure and Denise Rampre. My brother was a kind man and loving brother and uncle who will be greatly missed by his family. Fly free little brother!
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 6 to Apr. 4, 2019