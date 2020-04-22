On February 20, 2020, Jamie Thompson, husband, father, son, brother, and uncle, passed away suddenly at the age of 48 years. Jamie will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend, Leah Le (Vancouver), their precious children, Mia, Bodhi, and baby Jamie; by his parents, Roger and Monica (North Vancouver); and by his sister, Eden (Brian) Crossman (Milton, Ontario). Jamie will also be forever remembered by his nieces and extended family and dear friends. A celebration of Jamie's life will be held at a later date. In memoriam donations may be made in Jamie's honour to The War Amps.
Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 22 to May 21, 2020