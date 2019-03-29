Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Alan Shaw. View Sign

Jamie (James Alan) Shaw passed away surrounded by loving family and friends on March 23, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Celeste (Whittaker); their daughters, Grace (Shaw) and Kaylee (Whittaker); his parents, Jim and Daphne; his siblings Catherine, Susan (Leithead), Duncan and Allison, and their spouses, children, and grandchildren. His merry whistling, sparkling good humour, and superb listening skills will be missed by the entire communities of Bowen Island, Horseshoe Bay, and the North Shore.







Reverend Shelagh McKinnon will officiate a Celebration of Life for Jamie at the West Vancouver United Church on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 2-3 pm with a reception to follow.

