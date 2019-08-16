Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Black Taylor. View Sign Obituary

Jim Taylor or "That Jimmy Taylor" as his Scottish aunties would exclaim.



Son of George and Elizabeth



Brother of Doug and Jean



Father to Tracy, Kelly and David



Grandpa to Spencer, Natasha, Jordyn, and Chase



Uncle to Cathy, John and Susan



Companion and 2nd grandpa to Nida



Love of Lorraine and Heather



Jim had fond memories of growing up on the East side of Vancouver on the shores of Trout Lake in Cedar Cottage. He treasured his upbringing and wonderful friends from those days until the day he passed.



He valued his friendships made in every season of life both in Vancouver and on Vancouver Island.



Call him crazy ? but he actually looked forward to going to work every day.



Jim's MO was always to just 'drop in'... and his door was always open.



Although Jim might not have envisioned the last 10 years of his life as it ultimately unfolded, his dementia challenged his family in a manner that ultimately brought everyone closer together and taught them the deepest meaning of love and patience.



Jim will be fondly remembered as a loving, kind, and grateful man who encouraged just the right amount of rebellion, appreciated a warped sense of humour, loved life, his work, cars, ice cream, and, above all, his family.



In our shared traits and fond memories, we keep "That Jimmy Taylor's" spirit alive. May they put smiles on our faces throughout the years to come.

