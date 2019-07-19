Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Duncan Boyne BROMLEY. View Sign Service Information McKenzie Funeral Services Suite 200 - 100 Park Royal South West Vancouver , BC V7T 1A2 (604)-926-5121 Obituary

BROMLEY, James Duncan Boyne July 12, 1922 - July 13, 2019 We have lost a good man. Jim passed away the day after his 97th birthday, having enjoyed a long and full life. He is survived by Jackie, his beloved wife of almost 69 years, his children David (Kelly), Susan (Peter) and John (Verlee), seven grandchildren, Diane (A.J.), Debbie, Daniel (Kelly), Jim, Stephen, Sean and David, and a great granddaughter Adaline. Jim was born in Webbwood, Ontario into a railroading family and after obtaining his BASc (Civ) in 1946 from the University of Toronto, he continued the family tradition and joined the CPR. He started as a transitman and rose through the ranks to the position of Executive Vice-President for Western Canada. In 1990, he was named Transportation Person of the Year by the B.C. & Yukon Transportation Industry for "Personal Achievement and Outstanding Contribution to the Transportation Industry". He retired that same year. His career took him and his family to Sudbury, North Bay, Toronto,







