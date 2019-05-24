James Edward (Ted) Winram, born November 10th, 1930, parted March 11th, 2019. An adventurous loving soul surpassed by the love of his life and childhood sweetheart, Donna Winram. He also leaves behind his son, Gary; daughter, Sharlene; three grown grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. His beloved last born son, Randy Winram, passed away June 6th, 2017, breaking his heart.
An avid boater he spent much of his life upon the local waters or in his shop building beautiful woodwork. Always willing to lend a helping hand, with a smile that lit up any room, he touched every heart and soul he met. He will be deeply missed.
