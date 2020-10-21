James Harold Pocklington (MBA, MSC) passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020, at Lion's Gate Hospital. He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Simone; five sons, Mark, Peter, Steven, Carlo, and Beric; 20 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.



He was born in Kingston, Ontario to Wilfred and Nora Pocklington and spent much of his childhood in West Vancouver.



As Lt. Colonel for the Royal Canadian Air Force, James enjoyed many wonderful experiences with his family stationed in various countries around the world including, Germany, Belgium, the US, Italy, and Canada.



After moving on from military service; as VP of Marketing, James became a key figure with Canadian Astronautics Ltd. in implementing search and rescue satellite systems worldwide, ultimately leading to saving 60,000 lives since 1982.



A ceremony will soon be held at Christ the Redeemer Church in West Vancouver, and a military funeral will then be held next spring in Ottawa.



