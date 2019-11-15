Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James IRVINE. View Sign Obituary

James Irvine age 91 died on October 30, 2019 at the Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver. He was born on August 9, 1928 in Edinburgh Scotland; the son of Charles and Jesse (McCall) Irvine. After school James served in the Royal Air Force during World War II as a tail gunner. In April 1957, James immigrated to Canada, followed by his wife Marie and two children, Charles and Vicki. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two of his sisters, Jessie and Ruby and his grandson Alexander. Surviving in addition to his loving companion Noreen and family, are his son Chuck and his wife Louise, his daughter Vicki and her husband Guy, his daughter Cindy and her companion Chris, his 10 grandchildren, Christine, Leslie, Eric, Laurie, LeighAnne, Amanda, Michelle, Rebecca, Sean and Ryan, as well as 16 great grandchildren and his bother William, his sister Isabella. Jim was a proud and loyal member and past President of the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 60, West Vancouver for over 50 years. He was the Service Officer for 30 years, an honorary life member, a Golden Jubilee awards recipient and a Diamond Jubilee awards recipient as will as a Palm Leaf Meritorious Service Medal Recipient. James was also the Chairman of North Shore & Howe Sound Zone of the RCL for over 20 years, retiring in September 2019, he has a Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation and was President of TVS Branch 44 for several terms, served on the board of Directors at George Derby Care Society, Veterans Memorial Housing, North Shore Intermediate Care Society and TB Vets Charitable Foundation. Please join us at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #60 for a Celebration of Life on November 22, 2019 at 14:00. Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019

