LAND, James 1943 - 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jim Land at Evergreen House, North Vancouver on March 26, 2019. He is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife Ann; his sister Shirley; sisters-in-law May and Robin; brothers-in-law Harley, Toivo and Allan. Nick (Plakila), Anthony (Frida) Donny (Sharon), Harley Jr. (Charmaine), Peter (Rhiannon), Sadie and their children will forever miss their uncle Jim. Jim was born in Winnipeg and moved to British Columbia as a young man. He spent years driving trucks for F&G Delivery Ltd and was a member of Teamsters Local #31. Jim was a hardworking man, well respected by his co-workers and customers. He loved reading the newspapers, his cruise ship travels and helping his neighbours with repairs and work around the building which was so appreciated by them. A quiet, peaceful man, loving husband and friend he will live on forever in our hearts and will be missed always. Very special thanks to Dr. Dana Haaf; Anne Rees; Adrienne and the staff at Lions Gate Hospital and Evergreen House. There will be no service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to an animal welfare charity of your choice.







