MCCULLOCH, JAMES Pearce January 20, 1920 - January 21, 2019 Jim McCulloch passed away one day after his 99th birthday in Lions Gate Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Vancouver, Jim grew up in Kitsilano and attended UBC where he earned a degree in metallurgical engineering in 1941. After university Jim worked in the steel industry in Welland, Ont. In 1946 he married the love of his life, Constance Jane Brown and they eventually settled in North Vancouver in 1953 and raised their family. A lifelong passion for music and playing trombone and piano made Jim very well known on the local music scene. Jim is predeceased by "Connie", his wife of 61 years and survived by his sons, Duncan (Sue) and Alan (Daphne), his grandchildren Tyler (Kristine) and great grandson, Jackson, Jaime (Mark), Georgia and Dashiell. "Uncle Jim" will also be missed by his nieces, Jane Hillman of Ottawa and Deb Wood of Campbell River - and his nephews, Jim Hillman of Montreal and Duncan Wood of North Vancouver. A heartfelt thanks to the staff at LGH for their kindness and compassion. It was Jim's wish that there be no service.





