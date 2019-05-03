Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Smyth Davidson. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James (Jim) Smyth Davidson, age 84, on Monday, April 29, 2019.



Jim leaves behind his wife, Elizabeth; son, Rob (Catherine); daughter, Sue (Don); grandchildren, Matthew, Sean, Mark, Rose, Josh, and Joe; and sister, Joyce.



Jim immigrated to Canada from Scotland in 1957. He was an electrical engineer and began his career at BC Electric, soon to become BC Hydro. Jim worked all over the province in his early years and retired in 1992.



Jim was an avid sportsman and loved playing tennis, racquetball, and golf. He was also a jogger and ran in many Vancouver Sun Runs. He loved wine and participated in several wine tasting societies, including being Past President of Les Chevalier des Vins de France. When his kids were younger, he was involved with the MacSween Soccer Association and coached both of their teams.



His pride and joy were his six grandchildren. "Papa" lit up whenever he saw them and created a special bond with each of them. On Saturday mornings, even in the cold and rain, he could be found on several soccer field sidelines cheering them on in their games.



A special thanks to the staff of Inglewood Care Centre for the care and attention they have given him these last few months.



He will be missed. "Bye for now" Papa.



A service will be held on May 11th, at 11:00 am at St. Andrew's and St. Stephen's Presbyterian Church located at 2641 Chesterfield Ave, North Vancouver.

