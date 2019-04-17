Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Walker Ritchie Sim. View Sign

It is with great sorrow that we've said good bye to our beloved father, Jim (Jimmy) Sim.



Jimmy was born in Vancouver on March 22, 1926 and passed away on March 24, 2019. During his youth dad was an avid soccer and lacrosse player. At the age of 17 he joined the Royal Canadian Navy (during WWII), serving from 1944 - 1946. Shortly after returning to Vancouver in 1946 Jimmy joined the Sons of Scotland where he was a member for over 40 years during which time he proposed that the SOS align with the Kidney Foundation. Since that proposal over $1,000,000 has been raised for that foundation. Jim was very proud of this accomplishment. He held many chairs in the organization, most proudly, Grand Chief of Seaforth Camp and served as Organizer for BC for 22 years. In 1957 he married the love of his life, Sophie. They moved to Lynn Valley in 1957 where they raised their three children Laurie, Cathy and Doug.



Jimmy and his brother George opened "Sim's Meat Market" on the corner of Ross and Lynn Valley Rd in 1961. Soon after, Jimmy joined LV Fire Hall #1, where his brother Dave was Chief, as a volunteer fire fighter from 1961 - 1970. Jim assisted in fighting almost every fire in NV, including the one he accidentally set to his own hedge.



Jimmy joined the Lynn Valley Lions in 1977 and Lionism changed his life. He was a dedicated member giving tirelessly and with great pride to his community and anyone in need. He was fully involved in every event, Lynn Valley Day Cook Shack, Christmas hampers, Timmy's Telethon, Japan Youth Exchange, his beloved Christmas tree lot and so much more. He received many awards for his service including the Melvin Jones award, twice, Lions highest honor.



Dad also became a proud member of the Royal Canadian Legion 114 at the time they were building the original building and has since then enjoyed many pints at 114.



He is predeceased by his most loving wife Sophie, parents Margaret and Thomas and brothers John, George, Robert, Tom and Dave. He is survived by his children Laurie (Pat), Cathy (Kevin) Doug (Debbie), his grandchildren Megan (Jacob), Paige, Hannah and Joe and Sophie's sister



Wanda as well as many nieces and nephews.



Dad, we know you are over the moon, dancing on the stars with Mum. Enjoy the Jive!



You will be forever so greatly missed.



A celebration for Jimmy will take place on July 6, 2019 at The View, 2121 Lonsdale Ave, North Vancouver, BC at 2pm

