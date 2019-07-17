With great sadness, we announce the sudden passing of our mother, grandma, and great-grandmother (GG). She was a fierce protector of her family, women's rights and all animals. She was English to the core, controversial, opinionated, political, kooky at times and loved to bake and laugh. She was intelligent and creative and put her efforts into writing and changing the world to be a better place.
She leaves behind her son and daughter Keith and Elaine, her loving grandchildren; Tara, Dana, Steven, Michelle, and Brenden and her adored great-grandchildren; Ava, Carter, Chase, Baden, and Rylee.
She left behind a little of her in all of us. We wish you safe, harbor mum.
You can read more about here: https://www.facebook.com/elaine.andrews.982/posts/2602410659783753
Published in The North Shore News from July 17 to Aug. 15, 2019