SMITH, Jane Catherine On the morning of her 87th birthday, Jane C. Smith died peacefully October 16, in West Vancouver. The daughter of Sheldon and Jessie (née McInnes) Banwell, she was predeceased also by her husband Neil McCabe Smith and son-in-law Dennis Webster. Survived by her children; Gregory, Sheila Boulton (David), Nancy Webster, Stephen (Nicole), and Kevin (Erin), grandchildren Jennifer Opsahl (Kevin), Geoffrey Boulton, Kimberly Webster, Sarah Jane, Jessie, William, Neil, Alix, Adam, and Charlotte Smith, and great-grandchildren Quinn and Asher Opsahl. Funeral Mass 11:00a.m. on Tuesday, October 29 at Christ the Redeemer Parish, 599 Keith Road, West Vancouver, where Prayer Vigil will take place at 7:00p.m. Monday, October 28. Kearney Funeral Services Vancouver 604-736-0268
Published in The North Shore News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019