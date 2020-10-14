Surrounded by family, Janet said goodbye to us today. With great strength, dignity, wit and a sense of humour; Janet did not let Alzheimer's take away her independent spirit.



Janet was born in Vancouver, BC, but spent her childhood in Victoria, BC. Janet and her husband, Ray, moved to Vancouver so he could attend UBC. In 1960, they built a home in North Vancouver and lived there happily for 60 years. All were welcome in their home.



Janet was a delightful, unforgettable woman who always put her family and friends first. She was a wonderful cook, a beautiful seamstress, an avid reader, a great hostess and loved to sing. Janet enjoyed curling and playing bridge at the North Shore Winter Club and made many life-long friendships. October was travel time to Hawaii with family and friends.



Janet will be joining her infant daughter, Linda; her teen sweetheart and husband of 62 years, Ray; and her parents, Esther and Alexander Kerr. Janet lives on in the hearts of her daughter, Raye; son, Rick; sisters, Joan (Victoria, BC) and Mary (Toronto, ON); and many nieces and nephews. Her special joy was her granddaughters, Janet (Ryan) and Jayme (Mark).



A heartfelt thank-you to the wonderful staff at Cedarview Lodge and Pine Forest for their kindness and love. They took the time to listen to Janet and gave her hugs when she felt sad. A special thank you to Danielle, who gave joy and emotional support to Janet through the long days and nights with music and song.



In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to your favourite charity in Janet's name.



We'll Be Loving You Always.



