Service Information Hollyburn Funeral Home 1807 Marine Drive West Vancouver , BC V7V1J7 (604)-922-1221 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Christ the Redeemer Church 599 Keith Road, West Vancouver , BC

WALSH, Janet Louise (McDougall) Janet was born on December 28, 1930 in Prince George, narrowly escaping being born in the carriage that was hurrying from her father's lumber camp to the hospital. Her parents, Rose and John McDougall, were in the lumber business. They and Janet's older sister, Jean, moved to Edmonton after Janet's birth, and her sister Joan was born there in the following year. The three McDougall girls had a happy, varied childhood. They were close and supportive to one another all their lives. Janet was an avid rider and spent a lot of time with her horse, Colleen. She studied hard, took piano and read. When she was 19, her father died suddenly. Janet completed her Bachelor of Arts at the University of Alberta and moved to Vancouver and then Toronto with her family, she worked as a teacher. Janet partook generously and lovingly in the life of Joan and Ernie's two sons. In 1969, Janet gave up her career and moved to Vancouver to take care of Jean's six children after Jean and Frank were badly hurt in a car accident. Once Janet had that household restored to good order, she started work as a producer at CBC. In 1972, Janet married John Walsh, a veteran and lawyer who lived in Vancouver. Johns four children, Maureen, Sean, James and Andrew enriched Janet's life. She and John loved and cared for one another until John's death in 2010. Janet took on volunteer work and other projects, such as working at St. Anthony's school and running the Elder College for Capilano College. She was close to her mother and cared for her in Rose's final years. In 2010, Janet moved from the North Shore to be near Jean. In 2014, Janet moved into South Granville Park Lodge, where the staff cared for and nourished Janet until her death on October 28, 2019. Janet was quietly and constantly reliable, taking care of others, and when life imposed it upon her, she took care of herself. She lived graciously and gracefully. We are grateful for her lessons and love. Janet was predeceased by her husband, John, his son Sean, and her sister Jean and brother-in-law, Frank Murphy. She is survived by John's children, Maureen John (Ben) and son Robert, James (Janice) Walsh and children Angela and Brett, Andrew Walsh, her sister Joan (Ernie) Simpson and sons, Jeff and David, Jean and Frank's children, Caroline, Elizabeth (John), Adrienne (Peter), John (Leslie), Frances and Sarah, and great-nieces and nephews. Janet loved the rich colours of autumn. No flowers by request; just think of Janet when you enjoy nature's palette this fall. The funeral mass for Janet will take place on November 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ the Redeemer Church, 599 Keith Road, West Vancouver. Arrangements by Hollyburn Funeral Home (







