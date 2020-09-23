1/1
Janet Whetham
December 07, 1921 - August 26, 2020
Fare thee well Mum...98 years! 54 remarkably happy ones with Peter, and blessed to know all four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

We in-turn, reflect on the indelible imprint you have made on each of us. You leave a cherished family, sad to lose you, but smiling at such good fortune. Even the littlest ones can and will remember fondly their "time spent with Great Gran"!

Well Done, a true Scot.

Forever in our hearts,

- Anne and Jim, Scott and Kathy, Andréa and Tayte, Andrew, Krista and Cameron; Emily, Jethro, Eli and Autumn; Aubrey, Soushiant, Poppy and Fenna.

Published in North Shore News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
