Janet (Jenny) Coupland Cooper (nee Kennedy) passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, January 6, 2020. She was 90 years old
Jenny was born in Carmunnock, Lanarkshire, Scotland on October 17, 1929, and immigrated to Canada in 1961.
She took a music teacher position at Ridgeway Elementary in North Vancouver School District 44 and at York House School and was also an organist at West Vancouver Presbyterian Church.
Predeceased by husband, John R Cooper. She is survived by children, Ian K. Cooper and Gillian S. Cooper (Chris Chu), and grandchildren, Spencer K. and Liam W. Cooper, Sabrina K. and Kylene R. Chu.
Details about her life and Memorial Service found at: www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries
Published in The North Shore News from Jan. 15 to Feb. 13, 2020