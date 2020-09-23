1/1
Janette (Nee Francis) (Jan) SMITH
07/07/1935 - 09/13/2020
SMITH, Janette (Jan) (Nee Francis) July 7, 1935 - September 13, 2020 With heartbreak and sadness, we announce the passing of Jan, age 85. Jan passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospice with Darrel at her side. Jan was predeceased by her brother Fred. Jan is lovingly remembered by her beloved husband Darrel, her sister Lois, daughter Allison (Warren), son Ken (Carol), son Michael, 6 grandchildren; Carlie, Nicole, Shawna, Katrina, Connor, and Natalie, and many dear friends. Remembrances may be made to the LGH/North Shore Hospice, where Jan was so wonderfully cared for by the amazing staff, whom we thank from the bottom of our hearts. A gathering for Jan with family and friends will take place when circumstances allow. To write a condolence to the family please go to




Published in North Shore News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKenzie Funeral Services
Suite 200 - 100 Park Royal South
West Vancouver, BC V7T 1A2
(604) 926-5121
