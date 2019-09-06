Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Doreen HICKS. View Sign Obituary

HICKS, Janice Doreen (nee Janicki) June 19, 1951 - September 2, 2019 It is with deepest sorrow that I announce the passing of my beloved wife and loving mother to son Brian on September 2, 2019 at the North Shore Hospice. It followed a long struggle with the ravages of secondary progressive M.S. Diagnosed 25 years ago and bedridden for the last 8 years, she endured the progressive effects of the disease with great courage and acceptance. She made many friends with her warmth and great sense of humour. Born in Port Alice, she moved with her family to Port Alberni when 6 years. old. Later, after a European tour in her late teens, she returned to live in Vancouver and there met and married her love, John. They settled happily in North Vancouver and son Brian completed their happiness. She is sadly missed by her sister Shirley (Surry) and family, many relatives and friends on Vancouver Island, Alberta and Saskatchewan. As a widely distributed family, there are family and friends around the world, particularly in New Zealand and UK, who mourn her loss. Janice is a great loss to her friend Rhoda, who has been her friend for nearly 60 years. We thank the many homecare and medical personnel who cared for Janice for many years. We thank the wonderful doctors and nurses at the Hospice where she took her eternal rest. There will be no service or memorial by request. Any donations, please consider the North Shore Hospice or an animal rescue society of your choice. A friendship gathering is to be arranged for a future date.





