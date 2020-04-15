Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jaqueline Beverley SIMPSON. View Sign Service Information McKenzie Funeral Services Suite 200 - 100 Park Royal South West Vancouver , BC V7T 1A2 (604)-926-5121 Obituary

SIMPSON, Jacqueline Beverley (OUR "PUCKY") March 5, 1942 - April 3, 2020 Our family lost its most beautiful smile on April 3, 2020. After a brief but fierce battle with cancer, Jackie passed away peacefully. She will be so greatly missed by her husband Tom, daughters Shannon (Nelson), Stacey (Norry), and her grandchildren Amanda, David, Hannah, and Mikaela. Jackie had an outstanding academic career, receiving many awards including the Governor General's Gold Medal in Sciences from the University of Manitoba. She cherished her time spent with her tennis, golf, and bridge girls. Her family and close friends brought her so much joy over the years. She spent most of her life on the North Shore and loved every minute of it. A Celebration of her Life will be held once the world gets back on its axis. "Love you Pucky" In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the North Shore Hospice, where their compassion and care touched us deeply. To write a condolence to the family, please visit







Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020

