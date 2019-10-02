STRINGER, Jasmine (nee LeBlanc) Jasmine passed away at home on September 27, 2019 with family by her side. Predeceased by her father Andre, Jasmine will forever be remembered by her daughter Jade (19) and son Skyler (16); her mother Denise, sisters Joanne and Manon; brother Stefan; extended family and a large community of friends and yogis. Memorial service will be held at Boal Chapel, 1505 Lillooet Road, North Vancouver on Monday, October 7th at 2 p.m. Donations can be made to the Paul Sugar Foundation or to a GoFundMe-Jasmine Legacy in trust for her children.
Published in The North Shore News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019