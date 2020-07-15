It is with profound sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Jason on Sunday, July 5 at the age of 44. Jason was born and raised in North Vancouver attending Braemar, Balmoral and Carson Graham schools. After graduation Jason attained a Criminology Diploma from Langara College, but found his niche in the flooring industry. Beginning as an installer, he later moved to sales and at the time of his death was the well respected sales manager of a major distribution company.



Jason was a man of integrity, patience, compassion and tolerance. Not only was he a wonderful role model for his children, he was also an incredible Dad. He was happiest being with his children. His greatest joys were taking them on vacation to their favourite places and also coaching Charlotte's softball team and Carter's soccer team. Jason had Whitecaps seasons tickets for himself and Carter so they could enjoy one more thing together.



Jason also loved the outdoors, especially camping and fishing.



Throughout his adult life Jason experienced some manageable levels of stress and anxiety, but regrettably during recent months these intensified and his anguish and suffering made it more difficult for him to stay here with us. Despite their best efforts, none of Jason's family, friends, the Hope Centre, or Jason himself could overcome the pain he experienced. Our only solace is that he is now at peace.



He is survived by and will always be remembered and missed by his children Charlotte and Carter, parents Jim and Kathy Gill, sister Andrea Gill (Sean), grandfather Howard Gill, uncle Gordon Gill (Rita), aunt Madeleine Clark (Dave), companion Christa Joe, cousins Bradley Gill (Leigh-ann), Michael Gill (Lindsay), Lisa Clark (Patrick ) and Kristi Clark (Neil), his ex-wife Kristy James (Matt) and many relatives in Belgium. Jason was predeceased by grandparents Ken and Marie Ward and Agnes Gill.



There will be a small gathering of family and a few close friends. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or the SPCA in memory of Jason would be appreciated.



Love you Jase.



