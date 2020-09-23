1/1
Jean (kKerr) ALLFORD
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALLFORD, Jean (nee Kerr) (1934-2020) With broken hearts, we say goodbye to our mum, mother-in-law, granny, auntie and friend. Jean was born in Edmonton, Alberta on July 10, 1934 to Stanley and Isabel Kerr. She was kind, generous, thoughtful and loyal to everyone she knew and she was the best example of what a mum and granny should be. We are going to miss her more than words can say. Jean was pre-deceased by her husband Roger (2015), her twin sister Pat (2005) and son-in-law Greg Curtis (2010). She is survived by her five daughters: Sue Johnson (Denny), Leslie Curtis, Jody Hoyer, Betsy Sharpe (Don) and Kerrie Tuck (Geoff), as well as her grandchildren: Kellie, Brad, Jason, Krista, Lauren, Anna, Ali, Brian, Lynn and Emma. We love you Mum. Rest In Peace. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved