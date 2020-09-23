ALLFORD, Jean (nee Kerr) (1934-2020) With broken hearts, we say goodbye to our mum, mother-in-law, granny, auntie and friend. Jean was born in Edmonton, Alberta on July 10, 1934 to Stanley and Isabel Kerr. She was kind, generous, thoughtful and loyal to everyone she knew and she was the best example of what a mum and granny should be. We are going to miss her more than words can say. Jean was pre-deceased by her husband Roger (2015), her twin sister Pat (2005) and son-in-law Greg Curtis (2010). She is survived by her five daughters: Sue Johnson (Denny), Leslie Curtis, Jody Hoyer, Betsy Sharpe (Don) and Kerrie Tuck (Geoff), as well as her grandchildren: Kellie, Brad, Jason, Krista, Lauren, Anna, Ali, Brian, Lynn and Emma. We love you Mum. Rest In Peace. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.







