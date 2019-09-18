Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Elizabeth Mortimer Jolliffe. View Sign Service Information Funeral 2:00 PM St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church 220 West 8th Street North Vancouver , BC View Map Obituary

Jean Elizabeth Mortimer Jolliffe (nee Taylor) died on August 8th, 2019. Born September 1st, 1926, in Saskatoon, SK, as the only child of Susan and John Taylor. The family moved to Vancouver in the 1930s. Jean married Alfred T. Jolliffe on April 14, 1951, at Christ Church Cathedral, Vancouver, and had one son, John. Jean was widowed in 2002 and lived peacefully in her North Vancouver home until being overtaken by dementia.



Jean is survived by her son, John; his wife, Barbara; their two children, Matthew and Sarah (Joshua); Sarah's son, Caleb; and Rupert and Rose, John's dogs, all of whom she enjoyed spending time with.



The funeral will be held at St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church, 220 West 8th Street, North Vancouver, on September 21st, 2019, at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church or to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation.

