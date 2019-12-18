Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Evelyn (Brims) HUBBARD. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM West Van United Church 2062 Esquimalt Avenue View Map Obituary

HUBBARD, Jean Evelyn (Brims) May 10, 1926 - December 7, 2019 It is with great love, respect and cherished memories that we announce the passing of our Mom. Her generosity, thoughtfulness and love filled our lives. Jean was born in Canora, Saskatchewan, into an RCMP family. Predeceased by husband Tom (1970) and later by her companion John Cooper (2005). Mom will be greatly missed by Carol (Bernie), Linda (Dennis), Dave (Cindy) and grandchildren Gabi (Scott), Chelsea (Kevin) and Trent (Marina) along with many extended family and friends. Jean was a proud veteran of the Cdn Women's Army Corps (1944-1946) and worked at Canada Customs (1972- 1984). Mom also felt blessed by her lifetime fellowship in the United Church. Through her many published stories and poetry, she connected with multiple friends. This year we celebrated Mom's 50th anniversary living in her home in West Vancouver. She spent countless happy hours keeping watch on the activities in the harbour and the city lights. She enriched the lives of all who knew her. We would like to thank all the compassionate doctors and nurses on the 6th floor LGH, North Shore Hospice and Dr. Gordon Bird, who cared for our Mom. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1pm on January 10th, 2020 at the West Van United Church, 2062 Esquimalt Avenue. If desired, donations to North Shore Hospice would be appreciated.





It is with great love, respect and cherished memories that we announce the passing of our Mom. Her generosity, thoughtfulness and love filled our lives. Jean was born in Canora, Saskatchewan, into an RCMP family. Predeceased by husband Tom (1970) and later by her companion John Cooper (2005). Mom will be greatly missed by Carol (Bernie), Linda (Dennis), Dave (Cindy) and grandchildren Gabi (Scott), Chelsea (Kevin) and Trent (Marina) along with many extended family and friends. Jean was a proud veteran of the Cdn Women's Army Corps (1944-1946) and worked at Canada Customs (1972- 1984). Mom also felt blessed by her lifetime fellowship in the United Church. Through her many published stories and poetry, she connected with multiple friends. This year we celebrated Mom's 50th anniversary living in her home in West Vancouver. She spent countless happy hours keeping watch on the activities in the harbour and the city lights. She enriched the lives of all who knew her. We would like to thank all the compassionate doctors and nurses on the 6th floor LGH, North Shore Hospice and Dr. Gordon Bird, who cared for our Mom. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1pm on January 10th, 2020 at the West Van United Church, 2062 Esquimalt Avenue. If desired, donations to North Shore Hospice would be appreciated. Published in The North Shore News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close