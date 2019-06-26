WILLIAMS, Jean Lind Meikle October 18, 1919 - May 25, 2019 Jean passed away in peace surrounded by her loving family at Lions Gate Hospital May 25th, 2019. At 99 years of age GJ lived a full and wonderful life. Born in Edinburgh, Jean grew up in West Calder Scotland with her sister Annette and parents Christine and Andrew Wilson. Jean served as a volunteer during the war and in her youth played the piano and organ for the church choir. Jean would settle in Vancouver, emigrating as a war bride after WWII with her Canadian husband Warner CL Williams. Together Jean and Warner built a successful Vancouver-based business in photography and print technology known as "Williams Colour". Upon Warner's passing Jean took over the helm with entrepreneurial spirit and successfully ran the family business for many years. She was an avid reader, a master of crosswords, and an amazing chef and entertainer. She loved all things cats, enjoyed working in her garden, had a wicked sense of humour, volunteered at the WV Seniors wellness centre for many years, and didn't hang up her tennis racquet until in her 80's. Jean and Warner had three children; Bonnie McLaren (Andrew), Keath Williams (Rosalie) and Eric Williams (Anne) resulting in seven grandchildren; Erin Williams, Simon Williams, Ben Williams, Craig McLaren, Sarah Williams, Brent McLaren and Tricia McLaren. Collectively there are now eleven great grandchildren and one on the way. Jean's family is thankful to the friends and staff at West Vancouver Inglewood Care Centre for their support. No service upon request.
Published in The North Shore News from June 26 to June 27, 2019