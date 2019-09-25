Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Russell. View Sign Obituary

Jean Russell, née Wainwright, passed away peacefully at the West Vancouver Care Centre on August 25, 2019, aged 98. Born in Dauphin, MB, November 28, 1920, Jean attended high school and business college in Dauphin. In 1942, she married Frank Henry Russell of Portage la Prairie, MB.



After World War II Jean worked at the Winnipeg Tuberculosis Clinic while Frank attended university. In 1949, Jean and Frank moved to Canada's West Coast, eventually settling in West Vancouver in 1950. That same year Jean became a mother and eventually raised three children.



Throughout her life, Jean took the greatest pleasure in the company of friends and family. We have fond memories of Mum presiding at the kitchen table as she welcomed anyone and everyone with her warmth and sense of humour.



Jean was predeceased by her father, Cuthbert George Wainwright; her mother, Clara Wainwright (née Thompson); and her husband, Frank. She is survived by children, Terry (Yi-fang Chen), Brent (Anne Russell), and Jill (Brian DenHertog); grandchildren, Viva (Mike Schurch), Benjamin, Laura (Steven Keogh), and Claire; and great-grandchildren, Amelia and Myla Schurch.



A graveside memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on October 12, 2019, at Capilano View Cemetery, followed by an open house reception from 12:00 to 4:00 pm at 510 Burhill Road, West Vancouver. All are welcome to join the family in remembrance and celebration of Jean's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jean's name to the Mel Jr. & Marty Zajac Foundation for Seniors & Children.

