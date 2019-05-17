Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanie S. Morley. View Sign Obituary

MORLEY, Jeanie Stewart - December 5, 1922 - May 3, 2019



Jeanie passed away peacefully at the age of 96 at Lions Gate Hospital following a brief illness. She lived independently, on her own terms, until her illness. Jeanie was predeceased by her husband, Don; her parents; and sister, Irene. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her sons, Robert (Linda) and James (Susan); grandchildren, Shannon (Kelly), Craig, Blair (Brad), and Brent; and great-grandchildren, Micah, William, and Avery.



Jeanie was born on December 5, 1922, to Bill and Isabel Stocksley in Limerick, Saskatchewan. Her family moved to Vancouver where she graduated from King Edward High School. After graduation, she worked at Woolworths as a secretary. In 1945 she met the love of her life, Don, and they married in 1947. In 1954 they moved to North Vancouver.



Jeanie was a very social, gracious lady with many friends. She enjoyed many years in a five-pin bowling league and playing bridge. After Don's retirement, she and Don enjoyed travelling to Asia, Europe, and the US. Her special place was their cabin at Green Lake where they spent summers with friends and family. In her later years, she continued to enjoy cards, crocheting, and keeping connected with her friends and family.



A celebration of life will be held on June 14th from 1 - 3 pm at Seymour Golf and Country Club. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Published in The North Shore News from May 17 to June 15, 2019

