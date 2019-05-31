Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeannie DENAULT. View Sign Obituary

DENAULT, Jeannie It is with profound sadness that we announce the loss of Jeannie Denault, who passed May 14th at Lions Gate Hospital. Jeannie was a well known and respected Teacher and Music Educator. Music surrounded her life, and she shared it with many, specifically through her legendary elementary school performances at Centennial Theatre, as well as in community and church theatre. She was gifted in many ways as revealed in her artwork, and other unique crafts. She was always a positive minded woman, and this trait endeared her to her many friends, parents, and colleagues throughout her life. She will be forever loved by her husband Bill, and immediate family of Brendan and Trish, Devin, Aimee and Rod Ferens, James and Suzanne Liao. She leaves behind her cherished brother Neil St. John, and his family Mary-Lynn, Jordan, Blake, Andy, Emma, Dr. Laurel Dempsey, as well as her sister-in-law Donna Simmons, Roy and their children Shawna and Scott. Jeannie's Celebration of Life will be held at Highlands United Church, 3255 Edgemont Blvd, North Vancouver on Saturday, June 8th at 1:00 pm. For full obituary, please visit:





It is with profound sadness that we announce the loss of Jeannie Denault, who passed May 14th at Lions Gate Hospital. Jeannie was a well known and respected Teacher and Music Educator. Music surrounded her life, and she shared it with many, specifically through her legendary elementary school performances at Centennial Theatre, as well as in community and church theatre. She was gifted in many ways as revealed in her artwork, and other unique crafts. She was always a positive minded woman, and this trait endeared her to her many friends, parents, and colleagues throughout her life. She will be forever loved by her husband Bill, and immediate family of Brendan and Trish, Devin, Aimee and Rod Ferens, James and Suzanne Liao. She leaves behind her cherished brother Neil St. John, and his family Mary-Lynn, Jordan, Blake, Andy, Emma, Dr. Laurel Dempsey, as well as her sister-in-law Donna Simmons, Roy and their children Shawna and Scott. Jeannie's Celebration of Life will be held at Highlands United Church, 3255 Edgemont Blvd, North Vancouver on Saturday, June 8th at 1:00 pm. For full obituary, please visit: ww.dignitymemorial.ca In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the BC Cancer Foundation in her name at: www.tinyurl.com/JDenault Published in The North Shore News from May 31 to June 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close