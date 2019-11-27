Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffery KELLAHAN. View Sign Obituary

KELLAHAN, Jeffrey Martin July 16, 1952 - October 17, 2019 Jeff was born to Vincent and Della Kellahan in Port MacQuarie, Australia and grew up in Melbourne before immigrating to Canada. The youngest of four brothers he is predeceased by brother Darcy Kellahan (Barbara) in Canada and is survived by Stephen and Graham Kellahan, both of Australia. Jeff was predeceased by his beloved son Martin Kellahan In 2016. Jeff is survived by his first wife Barbara White and her family, his former wife Denise Kellahan and her family, as well as several nieces and nephews both in Australia and Canada. Jeff served the District of North Vancouver as a firefighter for 28 years. He was a proud member who helped many in the Community during his years of service. He was affectionately known as Roo. Jeff will be remembered for his service to the Community and for his many acts of kindness toward older members of both family and friends. A private service will take place in the Spring. Anyone wishing to honour Jeff may do so by donating to the Union Gospel Mission or a charity of your choice.





Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019

