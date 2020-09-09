Our precious Jen suddenly left this world to share her love and beautiful soul with others departed. She was a free spirit with an abundance of empathy and would brighten the day of everyone she met. From Carson Graham, Jen began her world travels - Japan, Spain, England, Mexico, Thailand, Tahiti, Indonesia and wherever she fancied her heart to take her. Between travels, Jen worked in Vancouver as a bike courier, stained glass artisan, tree planter, caterer and, ultimately, a Registered Massage Therapist, an occupation she adored and thrived in.



Jen leaves to mourn her parents, Bob & Sheryl Lowden, sister Julie Lambert (Corey & Amelia) and special brothers, George & Jamie Lawson. Extended family include Joan Lowden & Susan Maddick, Bruce Lowden & family, Daphne Henselwood (Mitch) & family, cousin Kathy Kneale (Larry Martin & family), cousin Brad Thain (Jenny Phuong & family), special Aunties Bev Shulz & Linda Holtby & families. Sharing in our tremendous loss is Jen's partner of 17 years, Derek Arrowsmith along with his loving parents William & Pat Arrowsmith, and sister Kerry Ann Arrowsmith in Montreal, all of whom she loved deeply. Jen leaves behind cherished friends far and wide - especially Sharene, Tana, Steve, Laurie, Paddy & Niki.



In her later years, Jen struggled valiantly with multiple health challenges which became more complex as a result of severe respiratory problems. She is now at peace.



She also loved her fur babies - and all birds and animals. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the SPCA would sincerely be appreciated.



