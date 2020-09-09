1/1
Jennifer Lowden
October 30, 1969 - August 27, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our precious Jen suddenly left this world to share her love and beautiful soul with others departed. She was a free spirit with an abundance of empathy and would brighten the day of everyone she met. From Carson Graham, Jen began her world travels - Japan, Spain, England, Mexico, Thailand, Tahiti, Indonesia and wherever she fancied her heart to take her. Between travels, Jen worked in Vancouver as a bike courier, stained glass artisan, tree planter, caterer and, ultimately, a Registered Massage Therapist, an occupation she adored and thrived in.

Jen leaves to mourn her parents, Bob & Sheryl Lowden, sister Julie Lambert (Corey & Amelia) and special brothers, George & Jamie Lawson. Extended family include Joan Lowden & Susan Maddick, Bruce Lowden & family, Daphne Henselwood (Mitch) & family, cousin Kathy Kneale (Larry Martin & family), cousin Brad Thain (Jenny Phuong & family), special Aunties Bev Shulz & Linda Holtby & families. Sharing in our tremendous loss is Jen's partner of 17 years, Derek Arrowsmith along with his loving parents William & Pat Arrowsmith, and sister Kerry Ann Arrowsmith in Montreal, all of whom she loved deeply. Jen leaves behind cherished friends far and wide - especially Sharene, Tana, Steve, Laurie, Paddy & Niki.

In her later years, Jen struggled valiantly with multiple health challenges which became more complex as a result of severe respiratory problems. She is now at peace.

She also loved her fur babies - and all birds and animals. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the SPCA would sincerely be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved