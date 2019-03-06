It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden loss of Jesslen. She is predeceased by her maternal grandparents Allan R. Murray and Jessie L. Murray, paternal grandparents William J. Spencer and Helen B. Spencer and parents James H. Spencer and Sheina K. Spencer. She will be greatly missed by her extended family and close friends.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesslen H. Spencer.
No service is to be held.
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 6 to Apr. 4, 2019