GALATI, Jim It is with heavy hearts the family shares the news of the death of Jim Galati on November 26th at 4 pm. He struggled in his final years yet still made the best of his situation. Jim leaves behind his dedicated wife Jackie, his daughter Nicole (Randy), son Michael (Kandis) and 3 grandchildren; Braxton, Trenton, Kailynn. They were a very close-knit family and shared many fun times together doing the things Jim loved to do, and they loved to do with him. Camping, hunting, and ATV-ing were among his favorite pastimes. He was also an avid outdoorsman and accomplished marksman and archer. His brothers Dominic (Verna), Pasquale (Penny) and Tony (Kim), many nieces, nephews and their lifelong friend Sharon hold him close to their hearts. No service by request. Donations may be made to the BC Heart and Lung Assoc.





