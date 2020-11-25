HALL, Jim It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Jim. He will be greatly missed by his family: wife Sheila, daughter Fiona and grand- daughter Jasmine. Jim was born in Scotland in 1936 and passed away peacefully on November 20th at the Berkley Care Centre, following a long battle with dementia. At an early age he joined the Merchant Navy and spent many years travelling the world. After his marriage in 1963, he and his wife immigrated to Canada. They had two children, daughter Fiona and son Robin (deceased). Jim worked for the Canadian Coast Guard and moved to three different provinces before finally settling in B.C. (North Vancouver), where the family has lived for the past 31 years. Jim was an outdoors person who enjoyed skiing, hiking and gardening. Special thanks go out to the wonderful caring staff of the Deep Cove West unit at the Berkley where he resided for almost two years. Due to Covid restrictions, a memorial service will be postponed until a later date.







