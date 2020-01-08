With sadness, we announce the passing of our father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Michael James (Jim) Tarlton, on January 1, 2020.
Jim was born in Duncan in 1929, raised in Vancouver, and lived a life full of friends and happiness on the North Shore. He has desperately missed Betty, his wife of 64 years since her death in 2017 and is now free to join her and resume their travel adventures.
Jim leaves a legacy of love in daughter, Cindi (Russ); son, Doug (Sandy); grandchildren, Jim (Jessica), Lauren, Amber, and Michael; and great-grandchildren, Camryn and Miller.
No service by (adamant) request.
Go with joy, Dad - you deserve it.
Published in The North Shore News from Jan. 8 to Feb. 6, 2020