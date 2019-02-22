Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Catherine DOWLING MILAN-CHANDLER. View Sign

Joan Catherine Dowling Milan-Chandler died early Saturday, February 16th on her 57th birthday. She was surrounded by her loving family at her bedside when she died. Joan was a director of the Tiki Island Civic Association and active in other community programs. She loved her husband Robin, her pup Ricky, her family in Canada and her close-knit friends in the Galveston area, where she has lived since 2002. She was a proud Canadian-American, voting for the first time in the US last year and introducing her Texas friends to Canadian customs such as Boxing Day, Black Pudding and Haggis. Despite her long illness, she had a healthy, positive attitude, which was contagious to everyone around her. She was a force to be reckoned with. She often said she was "sick and tired of being sick and tired," but continued to live a full life until the very end. Joan was born and raised in Vancouver and graduated from the University of British Columbia, where she received her degree in education. Joan was preceded in death by her father Richard "Dick" Dowling of Vancouver, Canada and her first husband Jim Milan of Galveston, who introduced her to Texas. She leaves behind her husband Robin Chandler, her mom Joan Sr., brother Mark Dowling and his wife Davinder and their children Shandly and Aidan, as well as relatives in the United Kingdom, Scotland and New Zealand and many close friends in Galveston. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for all friends to raise a glass of Prosecco and toast Joan. In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be made to the Galveston Island Humane Society. Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019

